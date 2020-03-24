FERGUSON, Mo. — A St. Louis Community College Student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The college's COVID-19 Incident Response Team sent the announcement out to the college community Monday night, the same day the student notified them of the positive test result.

The student attends the Florissant Valley campus and was last on campus March 13.

"While this is the first case confirmed in the STLCC community, we are aware of the additional cases being reported in this region and remind everyone that we all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19," the college said. "STLCC is working to quickly identify viable telework options and has moved instruction online in order to reduce the number of individuals required to be on campus."

The college has created a webpage where it will post updates on its coronavirus response. For more information and to see the college's full statement to the community, click here.

