Study: Men significantly more likely to have severe COVID-19 infections

A recent Gallup Poll study shows men tend to be less concerned about the virus than women as well as more likely to delay seeking healthcare and ignore symptoms.

A Frontiers in Public Health study reports, while men and women are equally likely to contract COVID-19, men are significantly more likely to suffer severe effects of the disease.

While national research backs up the claim that COVID-19 is more likely to severely effect men than it is woman, local data shows in both Ottawa County and Muskegon County more women have been infected with the disease than men.

So, while it could be argued that these numbers mean, more women have contracted the disease than men. National research would suggest this could also mean more women are actually going to get tested than men.

In order for us to have the most accurate data it is very important that everyone who feels they need a test, get tested.

And to all the men out there, no matter what age group, if you have symptoms, go get tested.

