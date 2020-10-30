Sugarfire in Illinois keeping dining room open despite COVID-19 restrictions

O'FALLON, Ill. — Sugarfire’s O’Fallon restaurant announced it will stay open, despite new COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect this week.
The Metro East and surrounding areas returned to tighter restrictions on Wednesday after having a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.
The restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service.
Thursday afternoon, Sugarfire announced on its Instagram page that it will keep its dining room open.
“We are taking extra precautionary measures to make sure that our employees, guest, or anyone that enters our building, understands that safety is our #1 priority,” Sugarfire wrote in the post.
The following are the full restrictions now in place, as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. They do not apply to schools or polling places.
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable