Sugarfire in Illinois keeping dining room open despite COVID-19 restrictions

The Metro East and surrounding areas returned to tighter restrictions on Wednesday

O'FALLON, Ill. — Sugarfire’s O’Fallon restaurant announced it will stay open, despite new COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect this week.

The Metro East and surrounding areas returned to tighter restrictions on Wednesday after having a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

The restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service.

Thursday afternoon, Sugarfire announced on its Instagram page that it will keep its dining room open.

“We are taking extra precautionary measures to make sure that our employees, guest, or anyone that enters our building, understands that safety is our #1 priority,” Sugarfire wrote in the post.

The following are the full restrictions now in place, as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. They do not apply to schools or polling places.

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings