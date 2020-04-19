WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Employees at Sugarfire Smokehouse in Wentzville brought the bacon Sunday morning.

They handed out 500 free breakfast burritos to anyone who wanted or needed one.

In return they asked for donations to the group St. Charles All Together or (STAT).

The money raised will be used to buy meals for healthcare workers from other local restaurants.

"Seeing everybody rally around each other shows they're is really a silver lining here and after we're done with all this crazy stuff I think the community will be a little bit closer," said Sugarfire Wentzville Owner Matt Martin.

The burritos were available from 8.m. to 11 a.m. and Martin says his restaurant may look at doing something similar again soon.

