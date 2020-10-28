COVID-19 'surge testing' coming to St. Louis' hardest-hit neighborhoods

The city has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate double in three weeks

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is targeting the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus – south city – with a series of "surge-testing" clinics starting next week.

The 63116 ZIP code, which includes the Tower Grove South, Dutchtown, Bevo and the Holly Hills neighborhoods, is seeing the highest numbers of cases, according to data on the city's COVID-19 dashboard. Overall, the city has seen its positivity rate double in three weeks. On Oct. 4, it was at 4.2%; currently, it is above 8%.

“This increase in the number of cases is very concerning, especially as we head into the winter season with several holidays in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director for the City of St. Louis Department of Health.

“Families should start to think now about safer ways to fellowship (e.g., holding virtual gatherings), especially if we cannot stop the spread and curve these recent numbers of cases back down. At this critical time, we need every City resident and visitor to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. People’s lives are at stake.”

The surge testing will be available at the Affinia Healthcare clinic, located at 3930 S. Broadway. Testing will begin on Nov. 3 and will be offered every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Testing is open to anyone, regardless of where they live. It may take three to five days to receive results.

Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing for this clinic is asked to pre-register online. However, on-site registration will be accommodated. Those who registered will be asked to provide a working telephone number, but do not need to show an identification card or provide an email address.