Surging COVID-19 cases force schools to change, hospitals feel the strain

ST. LOUIS — Surging COVID-19 cases in the Bi-state are forcing school districts to adjust in order to keep students and staff safe and healthy.

Jefferson County is in "Code Red" status based on the number of positive cases.

Fox C-6 students will be learning virtually starting on Monday for at least a week in an effort to get the virus under control. As of Friday, students are scheduled to go back to the hybrid schedule on Nov. 16.

The district reports nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff and several hundred more are in quarantine because they were exposed to someone with the virus.

Saint Louis Public Schools decided to keep middle and high school students home through winter break due to the increase in cases.

COVID-19 concerns are extending beyond the walls of local schools.

"Like I've said since day one, we must do our part and take responsibility for our actions, social distance, wearing a mask and washing your hands," Governor Mike Parson said.

On Thursday, Missouri and Illinois set single-day records for new coronavirus cases. It was the same situation in the St. Louis region with more than 1,800 new cases. Hospitalizations are up, too. In Missouri, more than 1,700 patients are being treated for the virus in the state's hospitals. That's the highest number since the pandemic started.

"The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is up more than 100% since Oct. 1," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said.