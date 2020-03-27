ST. LOUIS — The More Than Pink Walk, the fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Missouri, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 13 will be moved to some time in late September or October, according to Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Missouri Suzanne Fontaine.

The organization, which was established to support the research and prevention of breast cancer, made the announcement on its Twitter page Wednesday morning.

5 On Your Side has been the media sponsor of this event since its inception in June 1998.

The event was originally known as the "Race for the Cure" until it became a non-competitive walk in 2019.

