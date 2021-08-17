Watch Live: Task Force to hold briefing on COVID-19 conditions in St. Louis area hospitals

It is the first task force briefing since a recorded update was released on Aug. 3

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is resuming its live weekly briefings Tuesday.

You can watch the live briefing in the video player above.

On Tuesday, the task force reported 543 COVID-19 patients. The task force reported 550 patients Monday, the most since Jan. 28. Of the 543 patients on Tuesday, 84% are not fully vaccinated.

Twenty-one of the patients were under the age of 18, and nine were under the age of 12. Six of the hospitalized children were in the ICU.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.