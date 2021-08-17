Watch Live: Task Force to hold briefing on COVID-19 conditions in St. Louis area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is resuming its live weekly briefings Tuesday.
It is the first task force briefing since a recorded update was released on Aug. 3.
On Tuesday, the task force reported 543 COVID-19 patients. The task force reported 550 patients Monday, the most since Jan. 28. Of the 543 patients on Tuesday, 84% are not fully vaccinated.
Twenty-one of the patients were under the age of 18, and nine were under the age of 12. Six of the hospitalized children were in the ICU.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 73 Monday to 69 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 80 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 534 Monday to 538 Tuesday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 550 Monday 543 Tuesday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 46 Monday to 21 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 141 Monday to 138 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 93 Monday to 97 Tuesday.
- The number of COVID deaths increased – from 7 Monday to 11 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 9 Monday to 10 Tuesday.
- Across the system hospitals, 89 patients were discharged Monday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 25,380.
- Of the 550 hospitalized COVID patients in Task Force hospitals – 85 are fully vaccinated. That’s 16% of the patient population.
- There are 9 COVID-positive patients who are 11 years of age or younger in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 12 COVID-positive patients who are 12 years of age or older in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 3 COVID-positive patients who are 11 years of age or younger and in the ICU.
- There are 3 COVID-positive patients who are 12 years of age or older and in the ICU.
- Tuesday, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 88% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.