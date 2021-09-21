WATCH LIVE: Task force to hold briefing as hospitalizations continue to decline

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The briefing comes as the number of hospitalizations continued to decrease in the area. As of Monday, the seven-day average of hospitalizations is at 449, the lowest since Aug. 5.
The data for September 21, 2021 is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 52 Monday to 60 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 63 Monday to 65 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 449 Monday to 447 Tuesday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased – from 442 Monday to 437 Tuesday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased – from 55 Monday to 50 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 120 Monday to 126 Tuesday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased – from 81 Monday to 96 Tuesday.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 12 Monday to 9 Tuesday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 9 Tuesday.
- Across the system hospitals, 85 patients were discharged Monday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 27,886.
- Of the 405 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospitals Tuesday – 77 are fully vaccinated. That’s 19% of the patient population.
- There are 9 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 11 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 3 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There are 3 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Tuesday, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 88% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 81% of their total staffed bed capacity.