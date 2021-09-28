Task force to hold briefing as hospitalizations decrease, deaths remain elevated

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
You can watch the briefing in the player above or on the task force's Facebook page.
The briefing comes as the number of hospitalizations continued to decrease in the area while deaths have remained elevated. As of Monday, the seven-day average of hospitalizations is at 408, the lowest since Aug. 2. The seven-day average of deaths in task force hospitals has remained at nine for the last nine days.
The data for September 27 is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 51 Sunday to 50 Monday. There were 48 admissions on Saturday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 55 Monday. It was 57 on Saturday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 415 Sunday to 408 Monday. It was 423 on Saturday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 387 Sunday to 398 Monday. It was 390 on Saturday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 41 Sunday to 46 Monday. It was 42 on Saturday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs decreased - from 120 Sunday to 118 Monday. There were 125 patients in the ICU on Saturday.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased - from 91 Sunday to 95 Monday. There were 94 patients on ventilators on Saturday.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased from 9 Sunday to 8 Monday. There were 10 reported deaths on Saturday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 9 Monday.
- Across the system hospitals, 140 patients were discharged over the past three days, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 28,218.
- Of the 398 hospitalized COVID patients in the four reporting Task Force hospitals Monday – 79 are fully vaccinated. That’s 20% of the patient population.
- There are 7 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 5 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 3 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There are 3 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- Monday, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 77% of their total staffed bed capacity.