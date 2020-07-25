Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported an increase in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions and an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.

It also reported an increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and on ventilators also increased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 40 yesterday to 41

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 38 yesterday to 40

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 243 yesterday to 246.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 237 yesterday to 245

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 89 yesterday to 90

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 57 yesterday to 59

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 27 yesterday to 28

Across the system hospitals, 38 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 3,647.

As of Friday, St. Louis is reporting 3,709 total confirmed cases and 164 deaths.