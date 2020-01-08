Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.
The task force reported an increase in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions and an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.
It also reported an increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and on ventilators also increased.
Here is a full breakdown of the data:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 46 to 56
- The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 39 to 41
- The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 245 to 246
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 248 to 252
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 106 to 115
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 63 to 67
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 29 to 32
Across the system hospitals, 42 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 3,921.
As of Friday, St. Louis reported 4,394 total confirmed cases and 169 deaths.