Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported an increase in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions and an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.

It also reported an increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and on ventilators also increased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 46 to 56

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 39 to 41

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 245 to 246

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 248 to 252

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 106 to 115

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 63 to 67

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 29 to 32

Across the system hospitals, 42 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 3,921.