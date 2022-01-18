'It's still no time for celebration': Task force says COVID admissions slowing down, still too high

On Monday, 145 COVID-positive people were admitted, down from 200+ last week. Task force leaders have said 40 admissions per day represented a "red line" of concern.

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, 145 COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals in the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, down from 200-plus per day the previous week. Task force leaders say they are hopeful about what that could mean for the region but say that is still far more than the system is able to handle.

"We're hopeful that this represents that not as many people are getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital," Dr. Alex Garza said in a Tuesday briefing. "But don't forget, the 145 people being admitted is still a lot of people."

Task force leaders have said in the past that 40 admissions per day represented a "red line" that was a cause for concern. The seven-day average for admissions has been above 40 since Nov. 21, 2021.

Both Dr. Garza and Dr. Clay Dunagan said there were signs that the spread of the omicron variant was slowing down some, but they said it was too soon to tell if it was the turning of a corner or the result of factors like weather and a holiday weekend. Even if the region has experienced the peak of the omicron variant, Dr. Dunagan said it will still be a while before the health system can resume normal operations.

"Many people are asking, 'When is the peak?' as if that's a point at which we can start to relax, but that's really not the case," Dr. Dunagan said. "We have a long way to go before we get back to something that feels more normal and before the health system can fulfill all its responsibilities for taking care of our communities."

While hospital admissions appear to be receding, COVID-19 deaths are reaching their highest point since early 2021. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in task force hospitals was 20 for the last three days, and double what it was two weeks ago. According to task force data, 593 people have died from COVID-19 in task force hospitals since Nov. 15.

Dr. Garza said because deaths are a lagging indicator, they expect to see high numbers of COVID-19 deaths for the "foreseeable future."

Dr. Dunagan said the best way to reduce the spread of the virus is to get vaccinated and wear a mask in heavily populated areas. He said the idea of reaching herd immunity by letting the virus spread unchecked would result in a large "human cost" that is avoidable.

"We have a vaccine. It's highly effective. It's much less troublesome to get a vaccination than to experience that bout of COVID," he said. "And that protects those in the population who really don't have the strength of the immune system to ward off the virus have another compounding disease that makes it harder for them to withstand the virus and for those among us who appear perfectly healthy but still suffer grave consequences when they contract COVID."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is releasing the following updated data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) and the VA St. Louis Healthcare System, who are part of the task force.

After this week, the task force is combining the data from all the hospitals.

The data for January 18, 2022 from the task force: