St. Louis pandemic task force warns of holiday gatherings as COVID-19 numbers plateau at 'dangerously high' level

Some health care workers in the St. Louis area have begun to receive the coronavirus vaccine

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza is giving an update on COVID-19 in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon.

Health care workers at hospitals in the region began receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week. However, Garza cautioned that the vaccine will not be available to the general public for months so people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"While we're hopeful about the vaccine, we have a dangerously high number of patients," Garza said. "Our numbers are plateauing, but they're plateauing at a dangerously high number."

He also advised people to gather for in-person holiday celebrations only with those who are in their households.

"With this much virus circulating, you have to assume you have the virus."

Also speaking during the briefing is Kate Miller, an ICU nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's. She is sharing her experiences about caring for COVID-19 patients.

The following are the metrics the task force provided on Dec. 18: