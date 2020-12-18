St. Louis pandemic task force warns of holiday gatherings as COVID-19 numbers plateau at 'dangerously high' level

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza is giving an update on COVID-19 in the St. Louis area Friday afternoon.
Health care workers at hospitals in the region began receiving their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week. However, Garza cautioned that the vaccine will not be available to the general public for months so people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"While we're hopeful about the vaccine, we have a dangerously high number of patients," Garza said. "Our numbers are plateauing, but they're plateauing at a dangerously high number."
He also advised people to gather for in-person holiday celebrations only with those who are in their households.
"With this much virus circulating, you have to assume you have the virus."
Also speaking during the briefing is Kate Miller, an ICU nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's. She is sharing her experiences about caring for COVID-19 patients.
The following are the metrics the task force provided on Dec. 18:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 121 yesterday to 115 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 117 to 114 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 898 yesterday to 893 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 907 yesterday to 854 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 70 yesterday to 75 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 171 yesterday to 175 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 107 yesterday to 111 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 20 yesterday to 16 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 22 yesterday to 21 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 150 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 13,092.
- Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 83%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 88% of their total staffed bed capacity.