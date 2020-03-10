Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

Across the system hospitals, 53 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,467.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and a decrease in the 7-day moving average of admissions. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations also decreased slightly.

However, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators both increased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 47 yesterday to 19 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 39 yesterday to 36 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 268 yesterday to 267 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 252 yesterday to 241 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 89 yesterday to 81 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased - from 73 yesterday to 78 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 45 yesterday to 48 today.

Across the system hospitals, 53 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 6,467.