Task force to provide update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will provide an update on the response to COVID-19 in St. Louis at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.

The task force incident commander, Dr. Alex Garza, will provide updated COVID-19 case numbers and discuss the trend of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis, which have increased in the St. Louis area over this week.

Missouri reported 1,747 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which was a 47% increase from the 1,191 cases reported the day before.