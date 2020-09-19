Task force provides update on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The task force reported both the number of new COVID-19 and the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions both decreased

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported both the number of new COVID-19 admissions and the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 hospital admissions both decreased. It is important to note that the data is lagged two days.

The amount of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and in ICUs also decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 38* yesterday to 27 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 36 yesterday to 34 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 267 yesterday to 263 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 264 yesterday to 247 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 140 yesterday to 109 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased- from 73 yesterday to 71 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased from 47 yesterday to 44 today.

- Across the system hospitals, 46 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,904.

