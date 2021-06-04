Task Force reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time since Oct. 7

The announcement of no new deaths was one of the multiple positive updates in the Monday data report, the first since Friday

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in nearly six months, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported no COVID-19 deaths Monday.

On Monday, the task force also reported the seven-day average number of hospitalizations at 208, the lowest since July 18.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for April 5.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased - from 33 yesterday to 21 today . There were 37 admissions reported Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 34 yesterday to 33 today. The seven-day average of hospital admissions was 34 on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 210 yesterday to 208 today. The seven-day average was 214 on Saturday.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 197 yesterday to 208 today. The inpatient hospitalizations were 189 on Saturday.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 32 yesterday to 26 today. There were 21 suspected positive hospitalizations on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 45 yesterday to 46 today. There were 49 on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 30 yesterday to 27 today. There were 30 on Saturday.

The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 4 yesterday to 0 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 5 yesterday (and Saturday) to 4 today.

Across the system hospitals, 96 patients have been discharged over the past three days, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 20,685.

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 76%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 79% of their total staffed bed capacity.

In Missouri, the health department reported 491,133 cases and 8,504 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 206 cases and no new deaths.

The state also reported 4,955,003 PCR tests, an increase of 9,064.

The state's dashboard reported a seven-day positivity of 4.3%, down from 4.4% yesterday.

According to the CDC, 2,853,511 doses have been administered in the state as of Monday, a single-day increase of 46,297. The CDC said 28.5% of people have at least one dose — Up from 28.1% Sunday — and 17.6% of people are fully vaccinated — Up from 17.2% Sunday.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,258,736 cases and 21,384 deaths, an increase of 2,102 cases and 11 deaths.

The department also reported 20,686,198 tests, a single-day increase of 59,586 tests.

The seven-day positivity was 3.8%, the same as yesterday.