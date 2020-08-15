Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.
The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), a decrease in the 7-day moving average of admissions and a decrease in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.
It also reported a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and on ventilators also decreased.
Here is a full breakdown of the data:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 56 to 38
- The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 to 40
- The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 276 to 275
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 291 to 271
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 131 to 128
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 81 to 75
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 46 to 45
Across the system hospitals, 55 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 4,488.
As of Friday, St. Louis reported 5,382 total confirmed cases and 178 deaths. Missouri reported 65,270 total confirmed cases and 1,335 deaths.