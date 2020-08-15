Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decrease in the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions and hospitalizations.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days), a decrease in the 7-day moving average of admissions and a decrease in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.

It also reported a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and on ventilators also decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 56 to 38

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 41 to 40

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 276 to 275

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 291 to 271

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 131 to 128

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 81 to 75

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 46 to 45

Across the system hospitals, 55 patients were discharged on Friday bringing the total number to 4,488.