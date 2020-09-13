Task force provides updates on COVID-19 in St. Louis

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and the number of patients on ventilators both decreased.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and the number of patients on ventilators both decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 47 to 35

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 35

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 274 to 275

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 274 to 271

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 108 to 96

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 79 to 76

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 47 to 44