Task force provides updates on COVID-19 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Sunday.
The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs and the number of patients on ventilators both decreased.
Here is a full breakdown of the data:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 47 to 35
- The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 35
- The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 274 to 275
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 274 to 271
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 108 to 96
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 79 to 76
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 47 to 44
Across the system hospitals, 37 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,671.