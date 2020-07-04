ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic is historic for Missourians and much of the world.

"This is such a historic moment. We're really living in history that we'll be talking about for generations," said Dr. Frances Levin, president of the Missouri Historical Society. "What we're trying to do is to create the digital market with the stories of how people are living their life in this moment."

The Missouri Historical Society is asking residents of the St. Louis region to share stories of how they are responding to COVID-19. To contribute to "Stories of the Pandemic: A St. Louis COVID-19 Digital Archive", click here.

For more information, see the message from the Missouri Historical Society below.

The new initiative titled Stories of the Pandemic: A St. Louis COVID-19 Digital Archive asks the public to submit written stories or upload a photo or video that illustrates how they are responding to the pandemic via an online form.

Any and all observations relating to how the St. Louis area is responding to the pandemic are welcome. Submission suggestions include:

A photo of a sign announcing a business closure

Experiences working from home or not being allowed to work from home

Ruminations on social distancing or sheltering in place

Stories of community engagement and resilience

Experiences with the healthcare system

