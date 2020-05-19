Relief program provides PPE to employees returning to work in The Grove

"As we move into the next stage of dealing with COVID-19, we felt it was imperative to find a way to help people return to work safely"

ST. LOUIS — A relief program that supports furloughed workers in The Grove is now providing personal protective equipotent (PPE) for employees who are returning to work.

Funds raised by Good for The Grove will go toward providing face masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers and other items for The Grove community improvement district merchants, according to a press release.

“As we move into the next stage of dealing with COVID-19, we felt it was imperative to find a way to help people return to work safely,” said Sean Baltzell, co-owner of Takashima Records. “By providing PPE for the workers of The Grove area merchants group, we can also reduce business costs during reopening while ensuring the safety of our employees, as well as provide consumer confidence that our guests are returning to a clean and secure environment.”

Good for The Grove was organized by the owners of Takashima Records, sponsored by Stag Beer and supported by neighborhood nonprofit Park Central Development, according to the release.

Since launching on March 18, Good for The Grove has raised more than $22,000. To make a donation to assist in the reopening of The Grove, click here.