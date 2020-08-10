'Our priority is the safety of our students' | Hazelwood School District to continue virtual learning

"It's not just bringing a student back into the building, you're basically bringing your entire household into the building," the district's spokesman said

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — While most schools are getting ready to welcome students back in person, one St. Louis County School district has decided to go another route and stay completely virtual.

"We consistently say that our priority is the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and this decision is the proof of that," said Anthony Kiekow, the communications director for the district.

Kiekow said the district's board of education chose to continue learning outside of the classroom.

"My son is bouncing off the wall, my 16-year-old is ready to pull her hair out so that has been a challenge," said parent Quinn Gay.

Gay's 16-year-old daughter attends Hazelwood West High School, while her son attends school in another district.

She said virtual learning has had its strengths and challenges.

"She talked to me the other day about feeling a little disconnected and even a little depressed," Gay said, talking about her daughter.

Kiekow said this decision wasn't made lightly. They are focusing on the numbers.

"All of us want our students to be back in our buildings for in-person learning, it's just that right now we are really focused on the safety of our entire community and right now this community isn't healthy," said Kiekow. "While the numbers throughout St. Louis County may look like they're headed in a positive direction, when you zero in on the communities we serve it's a completely different story."

According to the St. Louis County Department of Health, as of October 5, the infection rate in these zip codes 63031, 63033, 63034, 63136, 63138, and 63042 ranged from 20.07 to 35 cases per 1,000 residents.

"It's not just bringing a student back into the building, you're basically bringing your entire household into the building. So, everyone that their parents are in contact with in the school are all connected and that can have a dramatic impact on the number of positive COVID-19 cases," said Kiekow.

Gay said even with its occasional challenges, she's trusting the experts.