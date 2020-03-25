ST. LOUIS — With COVID-19, many people may be feeling stressed about the uncertainty of this virus.

But through technology, psychologists are stepping in to help.

St. Louis trauma therapist Richelle Moore said she's seen an increase of calls.

"When we are in spaces we can’t control, that’s when we see an influx of mental health concerns," Moore told 5 On Your Side. "With these uncertain times, anxiety has peaked, stressed has peaked."'

With social distancing, Moore is going virtual, just like many other therapists.

"Just to even have someone remotely be exposed to coming into a office, sitting in a waiting room or even getting in contact with me, it wasn’t worth the risk," she said.

Moore said virtual therapy is as effective as being face-to-face, and that it's crucial to continue sessions through telehealth for current and future clients.

"The importance of this is having someone to talk to who understands," Moore explained.

She said the feelings around COVID-19 can be traumatic for some of us.

"It is trauma. It is something we can’t control and it’s something happening to us. There are a lot of different pressures, anxieties and triggers happening all at one time," she added.

Everyone's situation is different. But what's the same is the uncertainty we all feel. That's why virtual therapy can be helpful. Therapists are trained to give you coping skills and tools.

"You don’t have to have this figured out, no one has this figured out. So, choose to control what you can control. We’re all in a space of uncertainty right now and what do we need to do for you in this space for you to feel safe. Being able to get some coping skills and tools from someone who understands is vital," Moore said.

One way to relieve some stress is going for a walk or run and getting some fresh air, if you're not feeling sick. Journaling is another tool, so is meditation.

But if you need more support, to feel a sense of control, therapists are available and just a call away.

"It’s okay to not be okay right now. That also instills control for you because now we can sit in those feelings, we can feel our way through it and we can come out on the other side of it rather than tucking it in and handling it on our own," Moore wanted to remind everyone.

