These are the Missouri school district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some school districts in Missouri are switching back to all virtual learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to Missouri’s dashboard, the data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographical boundary. The data is for ages 5 to 19. Some school districts also have their own dashboards to show how many positive cases and how many students and staff are in quarantine.

Here are the district boundaries with the most COVID-19 cases that reflect the most recent data, which is began on Oct. 21 and ended Nov. 4:

Springfield R-XII School District boundary: 98

Wentzville R-IV School District boundary: 94

Jefferson City Public School District boundary: 92

Columbia 93 School District boundary: 86

St. Louis City School District boundary: 79

Fort Zumwalt R-II School District boundary: 75

Parkway C-2 School District boundary: 62

Poplar Bluff R-I School District boundary: 58+

Kansas City 33 School District boundary: 58

Mehlville R-IX School District boundary: 52

On Tuesday night, the Wentzville School District board voted to return middle and high school students to all virtual learning. According to Wentzville School District Superintendent Curtis Cain, the increase in transmission in the district's community in recent weeks resulted in staff absences related to COVID-19 that became problematic at multiple buildings.