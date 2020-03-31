ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman in her 50s with chronic medical conditions is the third person to die in St. Louis County due to COVID-19, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The death was reported on Monday.

"Moving forward, DPH will require any laboratory company or healthcare provider who receives a positive test result for COVID-19 to report that finding to DPH immediately, but not later than six hours after notification of the result," the release said.

The health department is now requiring health care providers to report a COVID-19 related death immediately, but no later than twenty-four hours after the death.

There are currently 436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. The county is updating its information here.

More coronavirus news