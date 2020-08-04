ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Community Impact Network is providing more than $625,000 in funding to nonprofit partners to deliver resources to the north St. Louis County community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a severe emergency for thousands of families living within the Normandy School District, according to a press release. They are in desperate need of food and other resources.

The Community Impact Network created an emergency coronavirus task force to address the impact the pandemic is having on those residents.

“The Community Impact Network has organized and facilitated a group of over 85 nonprofits for over a year. Working relationships were already in place between the partners. This positioned the group perfectly to roll up their sleeves and quickly put together a plan to help the people we serve make it through this crisis,” said Mike Sorth, president and CEO of the Community Impact Network.

On a normal day, the Community Impact Network brings nonprofit organizations and partners together to deliver a range of services to families in north county.

During this pandemic, the network is shifting its long-term focus in order to meet immediate needs of residents impacted of COVID-19, according to the release.

The task force has already begun delivering food and resources to north county residents. This month, the network will begin distributing 80,000 meals to individuals and families.

