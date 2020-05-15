Top bills OK'd by Missouri lawmakers in final session hours

One of the bills lawmakers have sent to Gov. Parson would expand access to mail-in and absentee voting ballots in 2020 due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers have passed bills to expand access to mail-in and absentee ballots this year because of the coronavirus.

Friday was lawmakers' final day to pass bills this year.

Other bills that made it across the finish line include one that would guarantee free coronavirus testing if recommended by a doctor. A contested bill would make vehicle hijacking a crime. Motorcycle riders age 26 or older wouldn’t have to wear a helmet under another bill heading to the governor’s desk.