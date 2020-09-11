Hundreds of face masks to be distributed at 4 St. Louis-area transit centers Tuesday

In addition to promoting the health and safety of transit riders and operators, the event is meant to bring awareness to its Guaranteed Ride Home Program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Hundred of face masks will be distributed to riders Tuesday morning at select transit centers in the St. Louis area.

Citizens for Modern Transit said in a press release that in addition to promoting the health and safety of transit riders and operators, the event is meant to bring awareness to its Guaranteed Ride Home Program. The masks will have "MAKE SURE YOU ARE COVERED – Guaranteed Ride Home Program” printed on the front corner.

Distribution will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the following locations:

North Hanley Transit Center, 4300 Hanley Rd.

Central West End Transit Center, 4510 Children’s Place

Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center, 7201 Lansdowne Ave.

Belleville Transit Center, 800 Scheel St., Belleville

Masks will also be randomly distributed at various MetroLink locations for the rest of the week.

The Guaranteed Ride Home Program incentivizes people to bike or take public transit to work by providing a "safety net" of alternative transportation options in case of a personal emergency, sickness or unscheduled overtime, in the form of taxi, ride-hailing services or rental cars.

For those who are eligible, CMT subsidizes 80% of the cost of the trip up to $60 per ride. Employers must first be enrolled in the program for employees to take advantage of it.

For more information or to enroll, go to CMT's website.