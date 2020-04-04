TROY, Missouri — The Lincoln County Health Department is asking anyone who may have visited the Walmart Pharmacy in Troy, Missouri, from March 26 through March 29 to monitor their health after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lincoln County Health Department was alerted to the possible case from another health department on April 2 and has since confirmed the worker tested positive. The health department has been working to contact anyone who may have come into contact with the worker.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as dry cough and fever, is asked to isolate themselves and call a healthcare provider.

"We know many people in our community are very concerned to learn about this exposure, or even possible exposure, to COVID-19, but it is very important that the public not panic," the health department wrote in its release.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in Lincoln County, you can visit lchdmo.org/covid-19.

Lincoln County has 16 confirmed cases as of April 3.

