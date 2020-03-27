JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The president approved the request, which calls for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program to be used to reimburse all expenses from local governments, nonprofit organizations and the state when the expense is for “emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus,” according to the governor.

Gov. Parson’s request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling are still under review. The governor’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters are also still under review.

“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Gov. Parson said.

The governor declared a state of emergency on March 13, followed by directing the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to order a statewide social distancing order and limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday, March 24.

