TSA officials outline how to be safe and avoid COVID during the holiday travel season

Their annual show-and-tell session outlines what items are prohibited in carry-on bags.

ST. LOUIS — COVID numbers and the Christmas travel season are surging at the same time.

Transportation Security Administration officials outlined COVID-mitigation techniques they’re taking at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. TSA officers wear masks and gloves, and frequently disinfect surfaces at security checkpoints.

They say on a typical travel day, about 15,000 people go through security checkpoints. In the busy season, it’s closer to 19,000 people per day. Some of the peak travel days the TSA expects to see this year include Wednesday, Dec. 22, Thursday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 2-3.

TSA officer Antonio Santos gave a show and tell session regarding items not allowed in carry-on bags.

“The liquids are an issue over and over, every day,” said Santos. “These items like blades and such are less common, but we still get them quite often. Tools, same way – not every day, but quite often. Pepper sprays and self-defense weapons and the lighters we get, quite frequently.”

TSA officials said there is a 3-1-1 rule that applies to liquids packed in carry-on bags:

containers must be under 3.4 ounces

the container must be packed in 1 quart-size, zip-top bag

and 1 bag, per passenger

Sharps – razor blades and common self-defense items are also prohibited.

“Torch lighters are not allowed, as well," said Santos. "We do allow regular, standard lighters and Bic lighters, but replicas of bullets or any ammunition are not allowed. That includes such items on whistles and keychains.”

On the subject of ammunition, TSA officials say you can transport a firearm, legally, just not in a carry-on bag.

“So far this year we’ve detected 5,700 firearms nationwide at security checkpoints," said Regional TSA Spokesperson Mark Howell. "Here at St. Louis Lambert, we’ve seen 100 so far this year. To put that into perspective, back in 2019, we only had 57 here.”

Santos explained what happens if TSA officials detect something illegal in your bag.

“We find it on the X-ray,” he said, “and we mark it for secondary screening. Then we pull their bags. The bag-checker will inspect the bag, confirm the alarm, and determine whether we believe it was the item, or not. Then we give them their options.”

Those options include putting the item in a checked bag, giving it to someone who is not traveling today, or surrendering it to airport officials to be disposed of.

You can learn about how to transport a firearm, legally, at TSA.gov.