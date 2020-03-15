ST. LOUIS — Two Saint Louis University students were tested for COVID-19 late Friday night, according to a post on the SLU website from university president Dr. Fred P. Pestello.

According to the post, the two students recently returned from international travel from countries with Level 3 Avoid Non-essential Travel notice from the Center for Disease Control.

The two students started to experience multiple symptoms of a virus and reported their symptoms to the SLU Student Health Center. Both students were then referred to SLU Hosptal for evaluation.

Neither student came on to campus according to the university post.

The students remain in isolation in their off-campus residence.

"We continue to take guidance from public health experts both at SLU and in our community to ensure that we are giving these students – and all Billikens – as much information possible to take care of themselves and others," Pestello said.

The test results for these two students are still pending.

