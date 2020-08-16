Two St. Louis County police officers test positive for COVID-19

To date, 19 employees of the department have tested positive for the virus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis County Police officers assigned to the patrol division have tested positive for COVID-19,the department announced on Sunday.

The two cases are not related and neither contracted the virus while on the job, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Any affected work areas have been cleaned.

To date, there have been a total of 19 employees at the department who tested positive for COVID-19. 15 of the 19 affected have already recovered and have returned to duty