COLUMBIA, Mo. — With an active cold and flu season along with rising coronavirus concerns, MU Health Care is offering a free way to get an initial prognosis while abiding by social distancing efforts.

MU Health Care is offering video visit screening for free to go through the screening process that a doctor in an emergency department would go through with patients.

“Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department,” said Dr. Matthew Robinson, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.”

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and has traveled recently to an area where COVID-19 is active or thinks they may have been exposed to the virus should call their primary care provider or download the MU Health Care Video Visits app to connect virtually with a board-certified provider.

The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or can be accessed by visiting muhealthvideovisits.org.

SSM also is offering video screening.

After the screening process, doctors will decide if you will be referred to a facility to get tested. Those testing facilities can include the drive-thru facilities opened in the area.

