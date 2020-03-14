COLUMBIA, Mo. — All University of Missouri system schools will hold remote courses for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester amid concerns over COVID-19, according to a news release from the University of Missouri system.

All housing, dining halls and libraries will remain open to accommodate students. All university recreational centers will be closed.

“Our university communities are working hard to maintain the level of excellence that our students and Missourians expect from their public research university,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We are also working with colleagues around the world to develop treatments for COVID-19, sharing our extensive testing capabilities and sustaining our commitment to research and health care as we continue our service to the state.”

University officials said they will make a decision about commencement and final exams at a later date.

Earlier Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced state health officials are working with the University of Missouri and Washington University St. Louis to establish labs at their locations, which will allow the state to process thousands of more COVID-19 tests.

Several other universities in the St. Louis region have announced plans for students to extend their spring breaks or hold classes online. You can read about all of the universities' plans here.

