Urban League changing hours at 2 vaccine clinics to accommodate different schedules

Clinics at the Dellwood Recreation Center and St. Louis Community College at Forest Park sites are now open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will offer all three vaccines

DELLWOOD, Mo. — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is making changes starting Monday at two of the organization’s walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Considering the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in India, Urban League officials are doubling down on their recommendation that people of color get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is something that will save humanity from this virus," Urban League Vice-President of Public Safety James Clark said. "All we have to do is look at what is going on in India today. They have a human crisis going on and we should not think it cannot happen on American soil. It can.

Urban League officials are making changes at the Dellwood Recreation Center and St. Louis Community College at Forest Park sites. The previously 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. walk-in vaccination clinics will be moved back two hours, to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We realize people whose job does not end until 5 p.m. were not able to come and get vaccinated. So, we extended the hours until 7," Clark said. "Now people will have a chance to get off work, check in with the kids and come in and be vaccinated.”

The other major change is the Urban League is offering all three vaccines at both locations. Like the marquee sign at the Dellwood Recreation Center reads: “No waiting. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.”

“Once Johnson & Johnson was pulled, then we no longer offered the J&J one-shot vaccine,” said Clark. “But through our partnership with FEMA and the Missouri National Guard, we now offer all three vaccines. So, it really takes a lot of the guesswork about where people can go.”