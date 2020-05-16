Urban League to give away more COVID-19 care packages Saturday

The care packages will include food, toiletries, personal protective equipment and other valuable resources

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League will host a care package giveaway to help those in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 16.

More than 75 volunteers and members of the Missouri National Guard and the Urban League will hand out care packages starting at noon on at the Jamestown Mall, located at 175 Old Jamestown Road.

The care packages will include food, toiletries, personal protective equipment, health and resource information on utility assistance, rental assistance and other vital resources.

More than $125,000 in items will be distributed courtesy of Enterprise Holdings Foundation, The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Emerson, the Regional Business Council, Sysco, McDonald's, Bank of America, Mason and Associates, Spire, USBank, Ameren, Craftsman, Dot Foods, McCarthy, Keely Cares, CSI Leasing, Commerce Bank, Simmons Bank, Penske, MTM, Schnucks, Regions Bank, United Way of Greater St. Louis, St. Louis Area Food Bank, Fred Weber, Esco Technologies, Fabick Cat, Holland, St. Louis Teamsters, PNC Bank and Operation Food Search.

The Urban League's COVID-19 coalition has served the senior and shut-in populations with home food and PPE deliveries, helping those in St. Louis' underserved communities. The organization also established a testing location in the hardest-hit zip code in the area.

Care packages will be given away on Saturday until the food supply is depleted.