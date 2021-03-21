Urban League officials encourage vaccine acceptance despite history of betrayal

A special vaccination event for north St. Louis County seniors will take place in two weeks at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Officials with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis are encouraging seniors in north St. Louis County to register for a special vaccination event at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park in a couple of weeks.

But vaccine reluctance in people of color is not based on hearsay. It has historical precedence.

“We're going to give mayors 25 slots that they can utilize each week moving forward," Urban League Vice President James Clark said. "Because we really believe that we've got to have a pipeline where we can get the seniors vaccinated.”

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones got the vaccine in January. Now she’s encouraging other people of color to do the same.

“Some people have said to me, ‘Well, I'm waiting for everyone else get vaccinated and see how they react to it, and then probably further down the line I will get my vaccination,’” Jones said.

African American reluctance about government vaccines is not without good reason. The 1997 HBO movie "Miss Evers' Boys" depicts the Tuskegee Experiment, where 400 poor, Black Alabama sharecroppers were used in an investigation on the effects of syphilis without their knowledge or consent.

Even so, Jones said, medical experts tell us the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for all.

“You still have to continue to talk to people,” said Jones. “You still have to build trust with the people and let them know that if you can do it, they can also do it.”

“We do have to overcome the fact that history has illustrated that African Americans have been targeted in some very hellacious ways when it comes to the medical field,” added Clark. “Still, in this day and age, we all have access to information.”