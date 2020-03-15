Local doctors say Missouri lags behind other states when it comes to identifying COVID-19 cases.

The CEO of one of the largest urgent cares in the area says a lack of tests means the number of actual cases in Missouri is likely much higher than we know.

More testing is becoming available, but it comes with a cost.

"I personally believe we are not going to be able to stop this huge wave," said Dr. Matt Bruckel, CEO of Total Access Urgent Care. "It's going to make a lot of people sick. It's going to cause a significant number of deaths. But every year, 50,000 Americans die from the flu and it doesn't even make the news."



Bruckel says during an already busy time of year, patients at his 25 locations keep flooding in with questions and concerns about the virus.



"Our volumes are probably 20-40 percent higher than normal," said Dr. Bruckel.



For those wanting to be tested, there have been plenty of obstacles due to a shortage of tests available in Missouri and nationwide.



"That is a failing. It is a failing. Let's admit it…a system where you put it out there in the public, and a physician asks for it, and you go get it," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of Infectious Disease earlier this week. "The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people do in other countries are doing it. We're not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we're not."



According to the Missouri health department, only 94 people have been tested statewide as of Saturday. There are three 'presumptive positive' cases. According to the health department, "Presumptive positive cases mean individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 at a state or local laboratory. Test positive at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, pending confirmatory testing at the CDC. Following confirmation at CDC, the case will change to Positive (Confirmed)."

The state is limiting who's tested because right now it only has the capacity to test about 1000 samples through the Missouri public health laboratory.

Its following strict guidelines about who to test, based on specific symptoms, and travel histories.



"Luckily i've heard nationally and internationally most people who are exposed to this infection either have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all," said Dr. Bruckel.



Even if you don't have symptoms, you can now also get tested at your local urgent care, which will send off for your results.



"We are able to get testing through Quest and Labcorp as well. Unfortunately, it takes 3-4 days," said Dr. Bruckel.



The commercial tests are not free but could provide you with some peace of mind.



"The people that want to be tested who definitely want the answer...No it's not $2000, it's not $20,000. $200 Is something most people can afford and I'm sure insurance will cover it. But $200 is a lot of money for a single test," said Dr. Bruckel.

This is a reportable disease.

That means regardless of who does the testing, any positive results must be reported to the state and the federal government.

