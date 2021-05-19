US jobless rate hits pandemic low as some industries struggle for staff

Some complained federal unemployment help incentivized workers to stay home. Experts say it's not that simple.

ST. LOUIS — Keep an eye out and you'll see signs like these at area bars, restaurants, transportation companies — all looking to hire. Some owners have blamed staff shortages on high unemployment benefits, but early May jobless numbers show less than 499,000 people files claims, the lowest number in 14 months.

"I think that that's kind of a cop-out," former restaurant server Macallan Lay said. "I think that's kind of a cop-out because to me that means that restaurant owners don't want to address the problems that are going on inside their own companies."

Lay spent the last five years working in different restaurants but was one of many people who '86'd' food service work and transitioned into a new career during the pandemic. They work in an office setting, using the creative and marketing skills that better align with their college degree.

"I think we all have anecdotes and know people -- or have been told about people -- who are on unemployment, but when you start looking at the numbers, the aggregates, it doesn't seem to be holding together," SLU professor Jerry Katz said.

The Robert H. Brockhaus Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship in SLU’s Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business, Katz says the staffing shortage can't be attributed to unemployment benefits because the number of people receiving those benefits is shrinking.

"The number of people who are taking unemployment right now is only 20% of what it was a year ago, so most of those people have stopped taking benefits," he said.

"It’s a lot more complicated," Better Family Life's workforce development director Steven Ingram said adding that many people are staying home to tend to children still learning remotely, a change that primarily affects women.

"We want to get folks back in the game now," Ingram said. "It’s the second quarter, but have a fourth-quarter mentality. Back-to-school is coming soon. Holidays are coming soon. And these opportunities that are out there are going to slowly start to go away."

Food and beverage have been particularly hard hit, for reasons Lay lists: "there’s not a lot of benefits even if you are full-time, the pay is not always good, it's really exhausting, it’s really hard on your body, and people aren’t always nice to you."

"I went from making maybe $500 every other week to making $650 every week guaranteed, and I didn't have to do anything," former kitchen worker Wyatt Best said.

Best collected unemployment after he was laid off during the pandemic, and he says he can understand why some people would be tempted to take advantage of the situation. He says he switched industries after a couple of weeks at home, landing in auto collision repair. He says he'd return to food service if the number was right.

"If they made it worthwhile, yeah why not," he said.

For Lay, they say they likely won't be back to foodservice.

"It's nice to feel valued, and I think that doesn't happen a lot in restaurants," they said.