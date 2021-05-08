1st round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

Of the 180 winners, 170 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 10 have until Friday at 5 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The first 180 winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday.

Of the 180 winners, 170 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 10 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.

“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Parson said in a press release.

According to the press release, one of the children who won a $10,000 education bond is 12-year-old Cooper Norton of St. Charles. The release said his younger sister has cystic fibrosis and is too young to get the vaccine. He and the rest of his family have gotten the vaccine to protect themselves and their family members.

“You’re a little more apprehensive when it comes to your kids and making decisions for them,” said Cooper's mother Shawna Norton. “It wasn’t something we took lightly. In fact, we had multiple conversations with pediatricians and specialist doctors to ensure it was the right choice given our family dynamic."

The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are:

