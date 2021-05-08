x
Vaccine

1st round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

ST. LOUIS — The first 180 winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday.

Of the 180 winners, 170 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 10 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.

“We congratulate these 180 Missourians, not only for winning this drawing but more importantly for stepping up to do the right thing and choosing to get vaccinated,” Governor Parson said in a press release.

According to the press release, one of the children who won a $10,000 education bond is 12-year-old Cooper Norton of St. Charles. The release said his younger sister has cystic fibrosis and is too young to get the vaccine. He and the rest of his family have gotten the vaccine to protect themselves and their family members.

“You’re a little more apprehensive when it comes to your kids and making decisions for them,” said Cooper's mother Shawna Norton. “It wasn’t something we took lightly. In fact, we had multiple conversations with pediatricians and specialist doctors to ensure it was the right choice given our family dynamic."

Credit: Missouri DHSS
Cooper Norton, 12, with his mother Shawna Norton and his younger sister.

The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are:

  • Deane Adam    St. Louis    St. Louis City
  • Donald Biver    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Tanisha Blakeny    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Germaya Clark    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Ke'Mond Green    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Kimberly Hamor    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Sandra Hemphill    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Marques Jamison    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Angavion Jones    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Melvin Latimore    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Michelle Merritt    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Julie Mudd    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Ethan Nugen    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • James'Ha Pritchard    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Ashley Reed    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Veronica Renda    Ferguson    St. Louis Co.
  • Kylie Richardson    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Nicole Sutherlin    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Riley Vickrey    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Chelsea Williams    St. Louis    St. Louis
  • Sandra Bange    Manchester    St. Louis Co.
  • Elizabeth Boehne    Des Peres    St. Louis Co.
  • Emma Breidecker    Chesterfield    St. Louis Co.
  • Timothy Byers    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Richard Davis    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Jeffrey Dobrinic    Glencoe    St. Louis Co.
  • Jason Emde    Ballwin    St. Louis Co.
  • Julie Endraske    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Noah Hock    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Andrew Jones    Wildwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Sean Mcginty    Ballwin    St. Louis Co.
  • Gary Morgan    Creve Coeur    St. Louis Co.
  • Daniel Neeser    Manchester    St. Louis Co.
  • Michael Pacanowski    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Cole Politte    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Peggy Reisch    Dardenne Pr    St. Charles
  • Haley Rogers    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Nick Schneider    Manchester    St. Louis Co.
  • Christine Turlin    Fenton    St. Louis Co.
  • Dan Zhang    Ballwin    St. Louis Co.
  • Michele Derleth    Jefferson Cty    Cole
  • Hailey Evers    Cedar Hill    Jefferson
  • Mark Gustafson    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Donna Helton    House Springs    Jefferson
  • Richard Hollander    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Lynette Kaman    Eolia    Lincoln
  • Theresa Manzelli    Arnold    Jefferson
  • Janet Mclard    Imperial    Jefferson
  • Brandie Politte    Festus    Jefferson
  • Douglas Revelle    Washington    Franklin
  • Mackenzee Sherman    Moscow Mills    Lincoln
  • Debra St Peter    Wentzville    St. Charles
  • Mackenzie Tucker Tucker    Troy    Lincoln
  • Sandra White    Saint Charles    St. Charles

There were also nine children in the St. Louis area who won $10,000 education bonds.

