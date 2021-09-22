x
Vaccine

3rd round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can still get signed up for the remaining rounds of the lottery
Credit: MO DHSS

ST. LOUIS — The third round of winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday.

Of the 180 winners in round 3, 169 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 11 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.

Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can get signed up for the remaining rounds by clicking here and following the instructions.

The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are:

  • Evan Boxleitner    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Roxanne Bryant    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Chantaine Coffman    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Tabatha Floyd    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Salena Hodges    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Brandon Jones    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Dawn Kelly    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Nicholas Maciocia    Ferguson    St. Louis Co.
  • Elaine Mackey    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Umaima Malik    Hazelwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Nicollette Mayo    St Louis    St. Louis City
  • Alyssa Reed    Olivette    St. Louis Co.
  • Nathan Rinehart    Florissant    St. Louis Co.
  • Brenda Rutlin    Jennings    St. Louis Co.
  • Santon Smith    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Courtney Smith    Hazelwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Tom Sprengnether    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Jane Viscardi    Saint Louis    St. Louis City
  • Stacey Arnold    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Patricia Beasley    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Kelly Blythe    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Gregory Cliffe    Manchester    St. Louis Co.
  • Jennifer Emerson    Wildwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Sarah Fehringer    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Robert Fingland    Wildwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Jennifer Forrest-James    Ballwin    St. Louis Co.
  • Andrew Gebhardt    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • John Johnstone    Arnold    Jefferson
  • Michael Marksbury    Bridgeton    St. Louis Co.
  • Timothy Mcfarland    Maryland Hts    St. Louis Co.
  • James Reisch    Dardenne Pr    St. Charles
  • Barbara Riepl    Weldon Spring    St. Charles
  • Sarah Ruhl    Wildwood    St. Louis Co.
  • Willem Schilpzand    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Claire Simon    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Joshua Slattery    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Alexandria Stewart    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Danielle West    Saint Louis    St. Louis Co.
  • Megan Alvis    Saint Charles    St. Charles
  • Jamie Antalick    Wentzville    St. Charles
  • Sharon Fink    Saint Peters    St. Charles
  • Michael Hoelscher    Washington    Franklin
  • Rene Martinez    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Patrice Meczkowski    Wentzville    St. Charles
  • Sherri Moreland    Festus    Jefferson
  • Misty Ripple    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Amanda Walters    Grubville    Franklin
  • Megan Watson    O Fallon    St. Charles
  • Sheila Wells    Hawk Point    Lincoln

There were also 10 children in the St. Louis area who won $10,000 education bonds in the third round.