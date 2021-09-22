3rd round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can still get signed up for the remaining rounds of the lottery

ST. LOUIS — The third round of winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday.

Of the 180 winners in round 3, 169 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 11 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.

Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can get signed up for the remaining rounds by clicking here and following the instructions.

The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are:

Evan Boxleitner Saint Louis St. Louis City

Roxanne Bryant Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Chantaine Coffman Florissant St. Louis Co.

Tabatha Floyd Florissant St. Louis Co.

Salena Hodges Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Brandon Jones Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Dawn Kelly Saint Louis St. Louis City

Nicholas Maciocia Ferguson St. Louis Co.

Elaine Mackey Florissant St. Louis Co.

Umaima Malik Hazelwood St. Louis Co.

Nicollette Mayo St Louis St. Louis City

Alyssa Reed Olivette St. Louis Co.

Nathan Rinehart Florissant St. Louis Co.

Brenda Rutlin Jennings St. Louis Co.

Santon Smith Saint Louis St. Louis City

Courtney Smith Hazelwood St. Louis Co.

Tom Sprengnether Saint Louis St. Louis City

Jane Viscardi Saint Louis St. Louis City

Stacey Arnold Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Patricia Beasley Saint Charles St. Charles

Kelly Blythe Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Gregory Cliffe Manchester St. Louis Co.

Jennifer Emerson Wildwood St. Louis Co.

Sarah Fehringer Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Robert Fingland Wildwood St. Louis Co.

Jennifer Forrest-James Ballwin St. Louis Co.

Andrew Gebhardt Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

John Johnstone Arnold Jefferson

Michael Marksbury Bridgeton St. Louis Co.

Timothy Mcfarland Maryland Hts St. Louis Co.

James Reisch Dardenne Pr St. Charles

Barbara Riepl Weldon Spring St. Charles

Sarah Ruhl Wildwood St. Louis Co.

Willem Schilpzand Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Claire Simon O Fallon St. Charles

Joshua Slattery Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Alexandria Stewart Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Danielle West Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Megan Alvis Saint Charles St. Charles

Jamie Antalick Wentzville St. Charles

Sharon Fink Saint Peters St. Charles

Michael Hoelscher Washington Franklin

Rene Martinez O Fallon St. Charles

Patrice Meczkowski Wentzville St. Charles

Sherri Moreland Festus Jefferson

Misty Ripple O Fallon St. Charles

Amanda Walters Grubville Franklin

Megan Watson O Fallon St. Charles

Sheila Wells Hawk Point Lincoln