3rd round of Missouri vaccine lottery winners announced

ST. LOUIS — The third round of winners of the Missouri vaccine lottery program were announced Wednesday.
Of the 180 winners in round 3, 169 have provided the documentation required to be verified. The remaining 11 have until Friday at 5 p.m. to complete the process. If they don't, the prizes will be awarded to an alternate winner.
Anyone who has received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can get signed up for the remaining rounds by clicking here and following the instructions.
The adult winners of cash prizes in the St. Louis area are:
- Evan Boxleitner Saint Louis St. Louis City
- Roxanne Bryant Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Chantaine Coffman Florissant St. Louis Co.
- Tabatha Floyd Florissant St. Louis Co.
- Salena Hodges Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Brandon Jones Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Dawn Kelly Saint Louis St. Louis City
- Nicholas Maciocia Ferguson St. Louis Co.
- Elaine Mackey Florissant St. Louis Co.
- Umaima Malik Hazelwood St. Louis Co.
- Nicollette Mayo St Louis St. Louis City
- Alyssa Reed Olivette St. Louis Co.
- Nathan Rinehart Florissant St. Louis Co.
- Brenda Rutlin Jennings St. Louis Co.
- Santon Smith Saint Louis St. Louis City
- Courtney Smith Hazelwood St. Louis Co.
- Tom Sprengnether Saint Louis St. Louis City
- Jane Viscardi Saint Louis St. Louis City
- Stacey Arnold Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Patricia Beasley Saint Charles St. Charles
- Kelly Blythe Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Gregory Cliffe Manchester St. Louis Co.
- Jennifer Emerson Wildwood St. Louis Co.
- Sarah Fehringer Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Robert Fingland Wildwood St. Louis Co.
- Jennifer Forrest-James Ballwin St. Louis Co.
- Andrew Gebhardt Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- John Johnstone Arnold Jefferson
- Michael Marksbury Bridgeton St. Louis Co.
- Timothy Mcfarland Maryland Hts St. Louis Co.
- James Reisch Dardenne Pr St. Charles
- Barbara Riepl Weldon Spring St. Charles
- Sarah Ruhl Wildwood St. Louis Co.
- Willem Schilpzand Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Claire Simon O Fallon St. Charles
- Joshua Slattery Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Alexandria Stewart Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Danielle West Saint Louis St. Louis Co.
- Megan Alvis Saint Charles St. Charles
- Jamie Antalick Wentzville St. Charles
- Sharon Fink Saint Peters St. Charles
- Michael Hoelscher Washington Franklin
- Rene Martinez O Fallon St. Charles
- Patrice Meczkowski Wentzville St. Charles
- Sherri Moreland Festus Jefferson
- Misty Ripple O Fallon St. Charles
- Amanda Walters Grubville Franklin
- Megan Watson O Fallon St. Charles
- Sheila Wells Hawk Point Lincoln
There were also 10 children in the St. Louis area who won $10,000 education bonds in the third round.