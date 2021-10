4th round winners announced in Missouri vaccine lottery

The final drawing is Friday night. You have until Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. to enter online for a chance to win.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the round four winners of the vaccine lottery program on Wednesday.

Of the 180 winners picked, 168 have given the proper documentation to verify their win. The remaining 12 winners have until 5 p.m. on Friday to verify their win. If they don't, an alternate winner will be picked.

As of Sept. 24, 637,485 Missourians have entered the vaccine lottery. In order to enter you need at least one dose of the vaccine.

You still have one more chance to win a cash prize. The fifth, and final drawing will happen Friday night. So you must enter by Wednesday night (Oct. 6) at 11:59 p.m. to be eligible.

Here are the adult cash prize winners from the St. Louis area for this fourth drawing.

Paige Bradley Saint Louis St. Louis City

LaToya Braxton Florissant St. Louis Co.

Yolanda Collins Florissant St. Louis Co.

Linda Edison Saint Ann St. Louis Co.

Corey Falkner Saint Louis St. Louis City

Michelle Garmon Hazelwood St. Louis Co.

Steve Gonzalez Saint Louis St. Louis City

Shawanda Henry Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Natasha Lalos Saint Louis St. Louis City

Tara McElroyray Florissant St. Louis Co.

Hope Meyers Saint Louis St. Louis City

Jose Ocasio Saint Louis St. Louis City

Dapheney Rainey Florissant St. Louis Co.

Mary Stark Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Catherine Touchette University City St. Louis Co.

Alexis Tucker St. Louis St. Louis Co.

Amani Turner Saint Louis St. Louis City

Christopher White Saint Louis St. Louis City

Maggie Zumwalt Saint Ann St. Louis Co.

Alexander Baldera Affton St. Louis Co.

Alecia Breer Ballwin St. Louis Co.

Tara Brown Bridgeton St. Louis Co.

Mary Flamion Affton St. Louis Co.

Brandi Foster Fenton Jefferson

Daniel Garcia Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Lindsey Glosser Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Terra Hadley Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Linda Johnson Wildwood St. Louis Co.

Becky Leigh O Fallon St. Charles

Jeffrey McDaniel Saint Peters St. Charles

Kelly Mehan Saint Louis St. Louis Co.

Payton Morrissey O Fallon St. Charles

Samantha Nelson Valley Park St. Louis Co.

John Pennington Saint Peters St. Charles

Lisa Rawlings Kirkwood St. Louis Co.

Amy Rhoads O Fallon St. Charles

Jeanne Spooler Weldon Spring St. Charles

Brittany Stewart Saint Peters St. Charles

Michael bowers Arnold Jefferson

Merry Braun Saint Peters St. Charles

Vincent Bresnahan Gray Summit Franklin

Megan Buckles Lake St Louis St. Charles

Jackie Hall Pevely Jefferson

William Hetlage House Springs Jefferson

John Neff High Ridge Jefferson

Jonathan Ralston Troy Lincoln

Leslie Stewart Old Monroe Lincoln

Cheri Taylor O Fallon St. Charles

Nicholas Todaro Saint Peters St. Charles

Valerie Wright Sullivan Franklin