'I am very hopeful': 97-year-old retired nurse who survived COVID to get vaccinated this week

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — "I worked for a doctor as an office girl," Christine Robinson said. "His wife was a nurse, and she encouraged me to become a nurse. I guess she thought I could, or would or whatever."

That woman was right.

Robinson graduated from the Homer G. Phillips School of Nursing in 1958. It was a time when seeing Black women getting into the field was rare. In fact, the historic Homer G. Phillips Hospital was created to be a Black hospital during segregation.

While there were obstacles, Robinson focused on her passion.

"I always looked forward to going because each day was different and enjoyable," Robinson said. "It always added something to my existence."

And, even now, 97-year-old Robinson's existence continues to be remarkable.

In May, she tested positive for COVID-19. She spent one week in the hospital before being released for five weeks of rehab.

"It's kind of hazy," Robinson said. "I don't remember too well."

This week, as Illinois rolls out the next phase of the state's vaccination plan, Robinson will receiver her first dose.

"I think it's a good thing," Robinson said. "It's something I need, and I want to see how it goes."

The medical staff is scheduled to bring the doses to Knollwood Retirement Community in Caseville on Thursday. Robinson will get her shot, along with nearly 80 other residents.

"I think it's very important," Robinson said. "I'd hate for everybody to go through what I had gone through."

With nearly a century of life under her belt, Robinson has seen a lot. She said witnessing COVID-19 was unlike anything she'd experienced.

"It's frightening to think that a virus can do so much harm to so many people," Robinson said.

But as the vaccine continues to become more available to more people, she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I'm very hopeful," Robinson said. "I certainly am."