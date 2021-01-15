Biden to outline plan for getting COVID-19 vaccines to the public

President-elect Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccines by the 100th day of his administration.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Friday afternoon about his plan to get COVID-19 vaccines administered to the American public.

Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration. The president-elect is scheduled to speak around 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus proposal called the "American Rescue Plan," which included about $20 billion in extra funding for a more disciplined focus on vaccination.

Biden has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million on Friday, just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The U.S. leads the world with nearly 390,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

On Friday morning, Biden announced former FDA chief David Kessler as his chief science officer for the vaccine drive. Kessler has been advising Biden as a co-chair of his advisory board on the coronavirus pandemic. A pediatrician and attorney, he has emphasized the need to ease public concerns about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines. Confidence in the FDA’s review process is critical to ramping up the effort to vaccinate millions of Americans.