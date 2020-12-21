BJC responds to medical staff outraged by vaccine rollout plan

An internal memo obtained by 5 On Your Side tells fellows and residents upset about the hospital's age-based plan they hope to have them vaccinated by mid-January

ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital leaders have sent an updated vaccine rollout memo to hospital fellows and residents after some employees expressed outrage about the plan they said put younger frontline workers last in line for a vaccine.

The memo, obtained by 5 On Your Side, stated a new plan to vaccinate those younger than 40 would be going out “later this week” and prioritized based on those working in COVID-19-concentrated areas such as in the emergency department, COVID-19 intensive care units and other COVID-19 related floors and obstetrics.

It also said the goal is to have all patient-facing “team members” receive their first vaccine by mid-January.

“Your leadership team is aware of concerns raised by some team members about the BJC/WU vaccine distribution plan. As we have shared, data guided decisions to first provide the vaccine to patient-facing team members across all departments and roles, beginning with those whose age puts them at highest risk of severe illness or complications.”

But doctors and ICU nurses who spoke to 5 On Your Side on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution said administrators, including secretaries and executives and some staff members who work from home, got the vaccine ahead of them.

And, those employees said not vaccinating them means they could still contract the virus, leaving them unable to care for patients and at risk of spreading it.

An online petition, titled, “Help frontline nurses at BJC get vaccinated,” had garnered more than 1,600 signatures by about 11 a.m. Monday and included a picture of Barnes-Jewish Health President Dr. John Lynch getting vaccinated.

“This policy not only unfairly favors the administrative staff, including the president of BJH, Dr. John Lynch, who is not working at the bedside, but it also means that the vast majority of people working with COVID patients – mainly people in their 20s and 30s – are among the last to receive the vaccine," the Change.org petition states.

An ICU nurse who spoke to 5 On Your Side said medical staff members also took issue with a picture of Heather Taliaferro, the CNO/VP of Patient Care Services, getting vaccinated, saying she also does not interface directly with patients.

Below the picture, Taliaferro is quoted as saying, “This is a huge step forward for our team as we continue to care for the community.” She is also holding a sign that reads: “Proud to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”