Brentwood passes vaccine mandate for city employees

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The city of Brentwood passed a vaccine mandate Monday night that will require all city employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 1.

The city's board of aldermen voted 6-2 in favor of the mandate, which will affect all of the city's 110 employees. Employees can apply for an exemption based on medical conditions or religious beliefs.

Employees must apply for an exemption by Nov. 1. If the application is denied, they will have two weeks to get the vaccine.

Any employee that fails to get the vaccine at that time will be required to take two weeks of unpaid leave to get vaccinated. If they still refuse, they will be terminated.

Employees can use paid time off to get vaccinated. If an employee has a negative reaction to the vaccine, they can use paid time off.

Those granted an exemption will be required to undergo weekly testing, which will be administered by the fire department. The turnaround time for rapid tests with the department is 15 minutes.

During Monday's meeting, leaders said 97 of the 110 current employees are already vaccinated.

The mandate will apply to the city's police department. In a written response to the mandate, Police Chief Joseph Spiess said his department will comply with the order. He said eight of his officers are unvaccinated, two of whom he expects to apply for exemptions.

"Our officers will comply, receive an exemption, or understand that termination will follow," Spiess said.