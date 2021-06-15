Cardinals to host 2nd mass vaccination clinic, offer free tickets again

As was the case with the first event, each person who receives a vaccine at the event will get a voucher good for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will partner with the City of St. Louis for a second time next week to offer a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

On Tuesday, the team announced it would host its second vaccination clinic of the season on June 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As was the case with the first event, each person who receives a vaccine at the event will get a voucher good for two free tickets to a 2021 Cardinals game.

Free parking each day will be offered in the Starr Lot across the street from Busch Stadium Gate 2, which is on the southwest side of the stadium.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Anyone wanting to partake in the clinic is asked to register at Cardinals.com/vaccine.