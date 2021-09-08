Cardinals donate 800 tickets to St. Louis County's vaccine incentive program

People who get vaccinated will get a pair of tickets to an upcoming game versus the Brewers.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up with the St. Louis County Health Department in hopes of getting more people vaccinated.

The Cardinals donated 800 tickets to September 29th's game versus the Milwaukee Brewers. The tickets will be given in pairs and handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at several vaccination clinics across the county.

"We're grateful to the Cardinals for being an important team player in St. Louis County's vaccination efforts. It's vital we all come together to protect our community from COVID-19," County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.

The tickets are available at the following St. Louis County pop-up clinics and back to school events:

• August 9: Rock Church, 1601 Telegraph Rd., 9 a.m.-noon

• August 10: North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Rd., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• August 11: South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 4-7 p.m.

• August 14: John C. Murphy Health Center Back To School Event, 6121 N. Hanley Rd, 9 a.m.-noon

• August 21: Ultimate Cosmetology & Barber Academy Back To School event, 10420 West Florissant Ave., time TBD